Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Sanmina worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

SANM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,947. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

