Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 349,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 203,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$130.04 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

