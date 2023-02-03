SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $115.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

