SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $115.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
SAP Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
