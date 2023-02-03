Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 5.2%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37. 625,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 352,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Savara Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 26.55 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Savara

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 41,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,292.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,671.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,094.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 41,414 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $61,292.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,046,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 127,782 shares of company stock worth $186,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 330,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

