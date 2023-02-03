Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Schneider National Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

