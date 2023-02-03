Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

