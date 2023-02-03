Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $349.61. 70,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,702. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day moving average is $295.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

