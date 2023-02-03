Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 223,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

