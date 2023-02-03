Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 26,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,806,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Medtronic by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.5% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 34,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $86.87. 774,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

