Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,881. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

