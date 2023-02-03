SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Raised to $17.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.39.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.