Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

