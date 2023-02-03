Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,330.42

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $6,330.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00228496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060521 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0054734 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,275.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.