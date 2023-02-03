Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

NYSE:SRE opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

