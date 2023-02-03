Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $267.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $294.08. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

