Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE SHOP opened at $53.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

