Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.62 ($58.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a twelve month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

