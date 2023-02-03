SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.62. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 900 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.