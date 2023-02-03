SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.62. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 900 shares.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

