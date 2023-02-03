SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 2,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

