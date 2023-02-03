Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,784 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after acquiring an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after acquiring an additional 746,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

