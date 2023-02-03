Signaturefd LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

HUM stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

