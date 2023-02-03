Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

