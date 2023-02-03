Signaturefd LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 664,198 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

