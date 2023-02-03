Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock opened at €84.80 ($92.17) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($166.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.96 and a 200-day moving average of €71.11.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

