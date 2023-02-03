Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

SIRE remained flat at $25.51 on Friday. 24,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,338. Sisecam Resources has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sisecam Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.