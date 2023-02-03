SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.44 and a beta of 1.88.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,741.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock worth $2,440,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

