Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($152.17) target price by Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €121.80 ($132.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.25. Sixt has a 52-week low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 52-week high of €166.30 ($180.76). The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.