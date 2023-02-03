Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of SKX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

