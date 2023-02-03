Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

