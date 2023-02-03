SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,628. The firm has a market cap of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.90.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SkyWest

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

