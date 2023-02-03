SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
SkyWest Stock Performance
Shares of SKYW traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,628. The firm has a market cap of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.90.
Institutional Trading of SkyWest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.