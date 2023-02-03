SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,681,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $17,395,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $9,909,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of SLG opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

