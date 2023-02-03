Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.45

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $243.55 million and approximately $23.45 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

