Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23. 65,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 136,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smart Share Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global comprises 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

