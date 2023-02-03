Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $134.03 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $134.03 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,532,387,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,532,296,382 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

