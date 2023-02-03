Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers Sells 6,769 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $259.66. 282,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,026. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

