Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Snap-on stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. 123,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,112. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 163.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

