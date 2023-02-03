Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.81

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.81 and last traded at $250.41, with a volume of 286303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

