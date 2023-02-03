Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,141 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

