Societe Generale Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

PHG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

