Societe Generale Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %
PHG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
