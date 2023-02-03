Societe Generale Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

PHG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.