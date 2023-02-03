Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,225.74

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,225.74 ($15.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($15.25). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,221 ($15.08), with a volume of 214,085 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.93), for a total transaction of £321,968.79 ($397,639.61). In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.67), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($187,817.56). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.93), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($397,639.61).

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.