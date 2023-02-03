Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 77,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 98,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

