Somerville Kurt F Has $16.83 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.00. 802,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

