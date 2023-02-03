Somerville Kurt F Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,999. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

