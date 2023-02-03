Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,050 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 1,924,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,174. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

