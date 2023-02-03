Somerville Kurt F Takes $205,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,683. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average is $228.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

