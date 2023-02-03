Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $603.66. 517,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

