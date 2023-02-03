Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 52,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 110,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $87.11. 1,535,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,615. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

