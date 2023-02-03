Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.78. 1,187,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,302. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.