Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 264,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,499. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

