Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $757,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $433.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).



